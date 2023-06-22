First look of Vijay’s 'Leo' is here

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Leo, the upcoming Tamil film starring actor Vijay in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media, for the occasion of the actor's birthday on Thursday.

Leo is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 19.

The poster shows a fierce Vijay holding a hammer-sort of a weapon that is dripping blood. There is also a wild boar like creature which seems to be on a hunt, as the poster reads, “In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons.” However the makers of Leo have not confirmed if the film belongs to Lokesh’s cinematic universe of Kaithi and Vikram.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo marks second collaboration with Vijay after Master. The upcoming film is produced by Seven Screen Studio. The film features Trisha as the female lead, who has earlier worked with Vijay in Ghilli, Thirupachi and Kuruvi.

The upcoming film also features Arjun, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, stunt choreographer Anbariv, editor Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music.

