Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Vijay’s 'Leo' is here

Vijay's first look poster from Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming directorial is finally out on the actor's 49th birthday.

Published: 22nd June 2023 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Leo first look

Leo is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 19.

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Leo, the upcoming Tamil film starring actor Vijay in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media, for the occasion of the actor's birthday on Thursday.

Leo is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 19.

The poster shows a fierce Vijay holding a hammer-sort of a weapon that is dripping blood. There is also a wild boar like creature which seems to be on a hunt, as the poster reads, “In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons.” However the makers of Leo have not confirmed if the film belongs to Lokesh’s cinematic universe of Kaithi and Vikram. 

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo marks second collaboration with Vijay after Master. The upcoming film is produced by Seven Screen Studio. The film features Trisha as the female lead, who has earlier worked with Vijay in Ghilli, Thirupachi and Kuruvi.

The upcoming film also features Arjun, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, stunt choreographer Anbariv, editor Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Leo Lokesh Kanagaraj Leo first look poster
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp