Aishwarya Rajesh's 'The Great Indian Kitchen' to release on ZEE5 on March 3

The film revolves around a newly-married woman who faces the heat of patriarchal oppression of her family and is confined to only doing household chores and serving the men in the family.

Published: 01st March 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen', first look poster.( Photo | Twitter)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The Great Indian Kitchen, the recently released Tamil film starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran, is set to digitally premiere on ZEE5 on March 3, the streaming platform announced on social media. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Directed by R Kannan, the film revolves around a newly-married woman who faces the heat of patriarchal oppression of her family and is confined to only doing household chores and serving the men in the family. The story unfolds with how she breaks out of these shackles. Aishwarya and Rahul are reprising the roles played by Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the Malayalam version. The Tamil adaptation also stars Poster Nandakumar and Yogi Babu.

Produced by Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary, the film has music by Jerry Silvester Vincent, cinematography by Balasubramaniem and edits by Leo John Paul. The Tamil version of the film opened in theatres on February 3 to mixed response.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

