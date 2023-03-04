Prime Video releases deleted scene from 'Varisu'

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Prime Video released an unseen and deleted footage from Vijay's recent film Varisu, which is currently streaming on the platform.

The footage features a face-off scene between Vijay and Prakash Raj, where the latter is confronted by the film’s protagonist at his office. What seems to begin as a timid surrender soon turns out to be a mass elevation to Vijay’s character, who brims with confidence.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha, among others. The film was backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. Varisu was released in theatres for Pongal and was met with mixed responses, but was a commercial success.

The film revolves around a family of three sons, with the youngest played by Vijay. After a conflict brings the estranged son back to his home, Varisu is about how he uplifts his family business while trying to mend broken ties at his home.

The film has music by Thaman, and cinematography by Karthik Palani.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

there you go!

an exclusive unseen footage from #VarisuOnPrime to pump up your adrenaline! pic.twitter.com/X6bnCRAUwP — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 3, 2023

Prime Video released an unseen and deleted footage from Vijay's recent film Varisu, which is currently streaming on the platform. The footage features a face-off scene between Vijay and Prakash Raj, where the latter is confronted by the film’s protagonist at his office. What seems to begin as a timid surrender soon turns out to be a mass elevation to Vijay’s character, who brims with confidence. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha, among others. The film was backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. Varisu was released in theatres for Pongal and was met with mixed responses, but was a commercial success.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film revolves around a family of three sons, with the youngest played by Vijay. After a conflict brings the estranged son back to his home, Varisu is about how he uplifts his family business while trying to mend broken ties at his home. The film has music by Thaman, and cinematography by Karthik Palani. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) there you go! an exclusive unseen footage from #VarisuOnPrime to pump up your adrenaline! pic.twitter.com/X6bnCRAUwP — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 3, 2023