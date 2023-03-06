Home Entertainment Tamil

Khushbu Sundar says she was abused by her father when she was 8

"When a child is abused it scars the child for life," Khushbu said.

Published: 06th March 2023 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar (Photo | EPS)

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI/JAIPUR: Actor and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar has said she was sexually abused by her father at the age of 8, which she described as the "toughest" thing.

When she was 15 years old, she started revolting against her father who then left the family in the lurch, the actor-politician said at the "We The Women" town hall organised by Mojo Story in Jaipur recently.

"The toughest thing which took me long, not to forget, not to forgive but put it behind me and move forward was the abuse I faced as a child by my father. When a child is abused it scars the child for life," she said.

"My mother's been through the most abusive marriage, a man who beat up his wife, his children, sexually abused his only daughter. He thought it was his birthright, being a man it was his right to do so. And when my abuse started I was just 8 years old and I had the courage to speak against him at the age of 15," Sundar added.

"At 15 I thought that it was enough and when I started revolting against, rebelling...he just left us with whatever we had, literally left us in the lurch. we didn't know where the next food is going to come from and he just left us went." Sundar recalled.

She said she was glad to have stood up against her father because "had he been in the family, I would not have reached so far." 

"If I could fight the man at home, I could manage the world very easily," the outspoken actor said.

Sundar, who ruled Tamil cinema in the 1990s and paired opposite top actors including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, later entered politics. She joined the BJP in 2020 after quitting Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khushbu Sundar Sexual abuse
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp