Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' goes on floors 

Published: 07th March 2023 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Lal Salaam

Poster of the movie 'Lal Salaam' (Photo | Lyca Productions @Twitter)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Aishwarya Rajinikanth will be helming a film titled Lal Salaam which will feature her father and actor Rajinikanth making a cameo appearance. The makers announced that the film has gone on floors on Tuesday on the occasion of Holi.

The team also released a poster of the film which features a cricket ground with players, sharing a similarity to a riot.  

Lal Salaam is backed by Lyca Productions banner and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.

(Photo |  Lyca Productions @Twitter)


Besides direction, Aishwarya has also written the screenplay of the film. It will be the first time Aishwarya is directing Rajinikanth and their maiden professional collaboration. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

The technical crew consists of Ramu Thangaraj as the art director, editing handled by Pravin Baaskar, and Vishnu Rangasamy as the cinematographer. AR Rahman is composing the music. Lal Salaam will release in theatres in 2023.

(The story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

