Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested 'Haulout', 'How Do You Measure a Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect' and 'Stranger at the Gate' to scoop the trophy.

"I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share space with and finally, for coexistence," Gonsalves said in her acceptance speech.

The director went on to thank the Academy, producer Guneet Monga, her family and dedicated the win to her "motherland India".

Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars https://t.co/S3J9TbJ0OP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

Kartiki Gonsalves, left, and Guneet Monga accept the award for best documentary short film for "The Elephant Whisperer" at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)

"Thank you to the Academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this. To Bomman and Belli for sharing their sacred tribal wisdom to Guneet, my producer."

Congrats to Kartiki Gonsalves & @guneetm on winning the #Oscar.



No better news to wake up to than two women bringing the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production.



The patient making & the moving story of #TheElephantWhisperers deserve all the praises & accolades it's getting. https://t.co/73WyGgqy3T — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 13, 2023

"My mentor and my entire team and finally, to my mother, father and sister who are up there somewhere and you are the centre of my universe, to my motherland India," she added.

'The Elephant Whisperers" depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers.

It is produced by Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment. Earlier, two entries were set in India - "Smile Pinki" and "Period. End Of Sentence", won Oscars for Documentary Short. Monga was the executive producer on 'Period'.

