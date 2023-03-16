Arulnithi-Gowthamaraj film titled Kazhuvethi Moorkan

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Arulnithi’s upcoming film with Raatchasi-fame SY Gowthamaraj has been titled Kazhuvethi Moorkan. Backed by Ambeth Kumar’s Olympia Movies, the film will be a rural actioner. “Kazhuvethi Moorkan is an action film set in Ramanathapuram.

The title is based on Arulnithi’s character name, Moorkasamy. In districts like Ramanathapuram, every temple will have a Kazhuvethi tree which was used to execute the medieval capital punishment method. The tree is a character in the film,” says director SY Gowthamaraj.

The film has Dushara Vijayan playing the female lead. “She plays a bank employee and Arulnithi’s Moorkan is the son of the village’s former President, and a farmer. In addition to the leads, Santosh Pratap plays a very important role in the film,” shares Gowtham adding that the film has elements like romance, revenge, betrayal, and friendship.

The first-look poster of Kazhuvethi Moorkan was launched by Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday and it features an intense Arulnithi walking with a sickle in his hand. Kazhuvethi Moorkan has Saya Devi paired opposite Santhosh. It also stars Munishkanth, Sharath Lohithaswa, Raja Simman, and Yaar Kannan. The film has music by D Imman, cinematography by Sridhar and editing by Nagooran. The shoot of Kazhuvethi Moorkan has been wrapped and it will be released in April or May.

Arulnithi’s upcoming film with Raatchasi-fame SY Gowthamaraj has been titled Kazhuvethi Moorkan. Backed by Ambeth Kumar’s Olympia Movies, the film will be a rural actioner. “Kazhuvethi Moorkan is an action film set in Ramanathapuram. The title is based on Arulnithi’s character name, Moorkasamy. In districts like Ramanathapuram, every temple will have a Kazhuvethi tree which was used to execute the medieval capital punishment method. The tree is a character in the film,” says director SY Gowthamaraj. The film has Dushara Vijayan playing the female lead. “She plays a bank employee and Arulnithi’s Moorkan is the son of the village’s former President, and a farmer. In addition to the leads, Santosh Pratap plays a very important role in the film,” shares Gowtham adding that the film has elements like romance, revenge, betrayal, and friendship.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The first-look poster of Kazhuvethi Moorkan was launched by Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday and it features an intense Arulnithi walking with a sickle in his hand. Kazhuvethi Moorkan has Saya Devi paired opposite Santhosh. It also stars Munishkanth, Sharath Lohithaswa, Raja Simman, and Yaar Kannan. The film has music by D Imman, cinematography by Sridhar and editing by Nagooran. The shoot of Kazhuvethi Moorkan has been wrapped and it will be released in April or May.