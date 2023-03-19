Nayan-Wikki's Rowdy Pictures to produce Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures are known to have produced films like Netrikann, Koozhangal, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Rocky and Connect. While they have only produced Tamil films so far, the production house is all set to venture into the Gujarati film world with the upcoming film Shubh Yatra.

Shubh Yatra, directed by Manish Saini stars Malhar Thakkar, Monal Gujjar, Darshan Jariwalla, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi, Hemin Trivedi, Magan Luhar, Sunil Vishrani and Jay Bhatt in important roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 28.

The first look poster of Shubh Yatra shows the lead actor's photo in a passport. The character's name is Mohan Patel and he is a native of Chanasma Patan, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Our first Gujarati film #shubhyatra is ready to hit the theatres on 28th of April!

Very excited about our collaboration with the star #Malhar and the national award winning director #manishsaini and the gorgeous @Gajjarmonal @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/kZilADDz7g — Rowdy Pictures (@Rowdy_Pictures) March 19, 2023

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Jawan and Iraivan. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, was to helm AK62, but the project has been deferred indefinitely.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

