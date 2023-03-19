Home Entertainment Tamil

Rohini pens note on Raghuvaran's 15th death anniversary

Rohini and Raghuvaran got married in 1996, and the couple separated after eight years of marriage in 2004. The couple has a son named Rishi Varan.

Published: 19th March 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rohini and Raghuvaran with son Rishivaran.

By Aswin Devan
Express News Service

Sunday marks the 15th death anniversary of actor Raghuvaran. Actor Rohini, the former wife of Raghuvaran, penned a note on her Twitter handle in memory of the veteran actor, who passed away on March 19, 2008. 

Taking to Twitter, Rohini wrote, "March 19, 2008, started as a normal day but changed everything for Rishi and me. Raghu would have loved this phase of cinema so much, and he'd have been happier as an actor too." 

Rohini and Raghuvaran got married in 1996, and the couple separated after eight years of marriage in 2004. The couple has a son named Rishi Varan. Raghuvaran passed away at 49 due to excessive alcohol consumption caused organ failure. His death occurred during the filming stages of several films, including Vikram starrer  Kanthaswamy. 

Raghuvaran was best known for the Villainous roles he performed in a career of 26 years that spanned all across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. His performance in Mudhalvan earned him a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Villain. His other popular credits include Michael Raj, Megam Karuththirukku, Kootu Puzhukkal, Kavithai Paada Neramillai, and Sivaji. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

