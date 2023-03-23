‘I have no urge to score music for reel culture’: Ajmal Tahseen

Home Entertainment Tamil

Soppana Sundari

A still from the trailer of the movie 'Soppana Sundari' (Photo | Youtube)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

With just a few weeks left for the release of Aishwarya Rajesh’s Soppana Sundari, the makers are rolling out the music from the film as a part of promotions. Ajmal Tahseen, who is making his debut as a composer with Soppana Sundari, shares some insights about the making of the film’s music.

“As a soundtrack, the film will have all the varieties in its songs. We have already released a single from the film, called Panakaari. Apart from this, there are two melodies, and the other one is a fast-paced kuthu number, which has been performed by Anthony Dasan and me. While this song and Panakaari are fun-filled dance numbers, the other two are about life in general,” Ajmal shares.

According to the composer, the makers are looking to release the next single from the film in the next couple of days.

Ajmal further reveals that he has composed an introduction song for Aishwarya Rajesh, penned by Asal Kolaar. Ajmal says, “We have an introduction song for Aishwarya Rajesh mam. It is like how Jalabula Jangu is for Sivakarthikeyan in Don. It is an energetic dance number.”

At the same time, when asked if he is conscious about the growing culture of Instagram reels and if that urges him to concentrate on making catchy 15-second compositions, he says, “I don’t have that sort of an urge. Instead, I want to make listeners occupied for all three minutes of the song. Because we never know which part of the song will go viral. I never aim for the catchphrase of the song alone.”

Speaking about his experience working in Soppana Sundari, Ajmal extends his gratitude to the team for giving him an opportunity to work. “Apart from the team, many people from the industry, including Yuvan Shankar Raja sir and Pa Ranjith sir, contacted me and expressed their love for Panakaari. Yuvan sir said I have a unique soundboard and encouraged me to keep my aesthetics intact. I am humbled to get such recognition from renowned people,” Ajmal reveals.

Soppana Sundari has a background score from Vishal Chandrasekhar. “He has done some amazing movies like Sita Ramam. But he was quite happy to be part of the project when I was not able to complete work on Soppana Sundari. He was so down-to-earth.”Ajmal concludes by saying that he is looking forward to working on full-fledged romance scripts.

