Director Rohin talks about his Jai-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer 'Theera Kadhal'

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

The title of Jai and Aishwarya Rajesh’s romantic drama was recently revealed as Theera Kadhal. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is directed by Rohin Venkatesan, of Petromax and Adhe Kangal fame. The film also stars Sshivada and child actor Vriddhi Vishal in prominent roles.

The first look poster hints at a triangle love story and the director confirms it but cautiously adds, “But this isn’t like a young college love; Theera Kadhal talks about mature romance, the kind of love that never fades away, which is how we arrived at the title.”

According to Rohin, Aishwarya Rajesh was the first one to come into the project. Even though its been a while since Jai has done a straight romantic film, the director says that he was perfect for the role. “The film talks about the relationship dynamics between people in their late 20s to early 30s. So we needed to portray a level of maturity in IN how they dealt with romance,” says Rohin.

A major portion of Theera Kadhal has been shot in Mangalore, with a significant portion of the story unveiling over a night, on a train journey from Chennai to Mangalore. Rohin shares an interesting reason for placing a major part of his film in Mangalore.

“We needed a place away from Chennai and setting a romance film in Kerala has become a cliche so while we wanted to explore other places. Mangalore seemed like an interesting choice as it has not been explored well in recent Tamil cinema,” says Rohin.

With the film being in its final stages of production, Rohin says that they are ready to roll out promotions and are aiming to release the film in a few months.

