Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Rohin talks about his Jai-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer 'Theera Kadhal'

Hesitant to call it a story about a love triangle, the director says, “It is a relationship drama between three characters.”

Published: 29th March 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

The title of Jai and Aishwarya Rajesh’s romantic drama was recently revealed as Theera Kadhal. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is directed by Rohin Venkatesan, of Petromax and Adhe Kangal fame. The film also stars Sshivada and child actor Vriddhi Vishal in prominent roles.

The first look poster hints at a triangle love story and the director confirms it but cautiously adds, “But this isn’t like a young college love; Theera Kadhal talks about mature romance, the kind of love that never fades away, which is how we arrived at the title.”

According to Rohin, Aishwarya Rajesh was the first one to come into the project. Even though its been a while since Jai has done a straight romantic film, the director says that he was perfect for the role. “The film talks about the relationship dynamics between people in their late 20s to early 30s. So we needed to portray a level of maturity in IN how they dealt with romance,” says Rohin.

A major portion of Theera Kadhal has been shot in Mangalore, with a significant portion of the story unveiling over a night, on a train journey from Chennai to Mangalore. Rohin shares an interesting reason for placing a major part of his film in Mangalore.

“We needed a place away from Chennai and setting a romance film in Kerala has become a cliche so while we wanted to explore other places. Mangalore seemed like an interesting choice as it has not been explored well in recent Tamil cinema,”  says Rohin.

With the film being in its final stages of production, Rohin says that they are ready to roll out promotions and are aiming to release the film in a few months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp