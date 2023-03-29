Home Entertainment Tamil

Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 trailer: All eyes on the Cholan throne

The trailer shows the Cholan kingdom in disarray, with multiple forces vying for control of the throne.

Published: 29th March 2023 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

A still from PS-2.

A still from PS-2. (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first look at Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 is finally here. The trailer for the much-awaited sequel to the epic period drama was released through a grand launch event. The audio for the film was also launched at the event, which took place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The trailer shows the Cholan kingdom in disarray, with multiple forces vying for control of the throne.  We find the conspirators moving against Aditha Karikalan while Arunmozhi Varman is thought to be dead.

WATCH | 

Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 brings back original cast members from the first like Karthi, Trisha, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

With the cinematography handled by Ravi Varman, AR Rahman composed the music while Sreekar Prasad handles editing and Thota Tharani takes care of the production design. Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 28.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp