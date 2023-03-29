Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 trailer: All eyes on the Cholan throne

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first look at Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 is finally here. The trailer for the much-awaited sequel to the epic period drama was released through a grand launch event. The audio for the film was also launched at the event, which took place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The trailer shows the Cholan kingdom in disarray, with multiple forces vying for control of the throne. We find the conspirators moving against Aditha Karikalan while Arunmozhi Varman is thought to be dead.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 brings back original cast members from the first like Karthi, Trisha, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

With the cinematography handled by Ravi Varman, AR Rahman composed the music while Sreekar Prasad handles editing and Thota Tharani takes care of the production design. Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 28.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

