'Siruvan Samuel' selected for Beijing International Children’s Film Festival

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Siruvan Samuel, a children’s film, directed by debutant Sadhu Burlington, has been selected for the Beijing International Children’s Film Festival, along with other projects from Slovakia, Germany, Chile, Iran, Brazil, and Lithuania. The festival will take place from April 20-25 in the city.

The film, which was recently screened at the Children’s Film Festival organised by the Tamil Nadu government is a tale of friendship between two young boys, Sam and Rajesh.



The children's film was shot after proper rehearsals with kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few actors were selected through auditions at dance schools across Kanyakumari.

Set against the backdrop of Kanniyakumari in the 90s, Siruvan Samuel aims to rekindle the childhood memories of the audience.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

