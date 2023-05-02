Home Entertainment Tamil

'Ponniyin Selvan 2' mints big numbers at box office worldwide 

While the first part was released in September 2022, the second part is having a theatrical run currently. It opened to positive reception.

Published: 02nd May 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2, starring Aishwarya Rai as Princess Nandini

A still from the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2, starring Aishwarya Rai as Princess Nandini. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the recently released second installment of Mani Ratnam's adaptation of Kalki's novel by the same name, has collected Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide, the makers announced on social media.

While the first part was released in September 2022, the second part is having a theatrical run currently. It opened to positive reception.

The historic fictional film is set during the reign of the Chola empire. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles, along with a cast comprising of Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others.

The film is backed by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, with music scored by AR Rahman. The historical drama is adapted by Mani Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. The post-theatrical rights of the film are bagged by Prime Video.

(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Mani Ratnam Historical drama Tamil film
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp