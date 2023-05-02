'Ponniyin Selvan 2' mints big numbers at box office worldwide 

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the recently released second installment of Mani Ratnam's adaptation of Kalki's novel by the same name, has collected Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide, the makers announced on social media.

While the first part was released in September 2022, the second part is having a theatrical run currently. It opened to positive reception.

The historic fictional film is set during the reign of the Chola empire. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles, along with a cast comprising of Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others.

The film is backed by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, with music scored by AR Rahman. The historical drama is adapted by Mani Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. The post-theatrical rights of the film are bagged by Prime Video.

(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)

