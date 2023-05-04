Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi's 'Aadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' gets release date

Published: 04th May 2023 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

A poster for the film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be headlining a Tamil film titled Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir. The film, which has been in the can for a long time now, is set to release on May 19 in theatres. The announcement was made by the makers on social media on Thursday.

The film will be released by Sakthi Film Factory.

Directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir has Megha Akash play the female lead. The film also has director Mohan Raja marking a cameo appearance.


Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir has music composed by Nivas K Prasanna and is backed by Essaki Durai. Ragu Aditya serves as the creative producer. Vetrivel Mahendran has shot the film, which has been edited by John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1. The actor also has a slew of projects lined up, including Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif, Gandhi Talks, and Jawan.

