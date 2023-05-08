Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth is Moideen Bhai in 'Lal Salaam', check out first-look poster

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.

Published: 08th May 2023 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Superstar Rajinikanth in 'Lal Salaam'.

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

Megastar Rajinikanth's first look from his upcoming film Lal Salaam is out. The actor is believed to be playing an extended cameo in it.

The poster shows Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai walking in the middle of what is believed to be a communal riot situation in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993.

Lyca Productions shared the poster in English and Tamil and called Rajinikanth 'everyone's favourite Bhai.'

Judging by the first-look poster, he might play a Mumbai-based underworld don once again. 

It went on floors earlier this year.

Lal Salaam has music composed by AR Rahman, marking his first-ever collaboration with Aishwarya.

According to reports, the film is said to be a sports drama with political elements.

The film was launched with a pooja ceremony last year on November 5.

Sharing pictures from the event, Aishwarya had written on Twitter: "When your FATHER trusts in you.. When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears (sic)."

With cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy and editing by Pravin Baaskar, the film is currently scheduled to release by the end of this year.

(With online desk inputs)

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

