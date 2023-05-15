Bombay Jayashri Ramnath 'recovering well' after health setback 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Well-known Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri Ramnath on Monday said she is "recovering well" after suffering a health setback in March.

Jayashri Ramnath, who is in her 50s, had a health scare while touring the UK in March.

"With all your blessings, prayers and wishes, I am recovering well. Please keep them coming," the singer said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Jayashri Ramnath, a Padma Shri recipient, is known for singing songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Some of her most memorable songs include 'Partha Mudhal' from the 2006 Tamil movie 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', 'Yaaro Manathile' from 2008's 'Dhaam Dhoom', 'Zara Zara Behakta Hain' from the movie 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' and 'Pi's Lullaby' from Ang Lee's film 'Life of Pi'.

