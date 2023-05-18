Makers of 'Erumbu' releases first look poster

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

The makers of Erumbu, the upcoming film starring Kaithi-fame Monica Siva, Bigil-fame Shakthi Rithvik, and George Maryan, released the first look poster and trailer on Wednesday.

Speaking to CE, the director, who is also backing the film, revealed that the film will offer a nostalgic trip down memory lane. “Erumbu revolves around a young boy, played by Shakthi Ritvik, who loses a one-gram ring and he is on a mission to find it before his family returns home.

His sister, played by Monica, and a friend, played by George Maryan, stand by him throughout the journey. It is essential that Muthu gets back the ring as it would benefit their family, who are reeling under financial burden,” he says.

He further notes that the story will connect with the audiences as even they would have also experienced a similar situation during their childhood. “Erumbu is set in the rural backdrop. We shot the film at the end of 2021 in Kattumannarkoil near Aranthangi. The film will also explore the sister-brother bonds and family sentiments,” he says, adding that the film is gearing up to hit the theatres in June.

