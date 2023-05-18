Home Entertainment Tamil

Makers of 'Erumbu' releases first look poster

The makers of Erumbu, the upcoming film starring Kaithi-fame Monica Siva, Bigil-fame Shakthi Rithvik, and George Maryan, released the first look poster and trailer on Wednesday. 

Published: 18th May 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Erumbu

Erumbu

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

The makers of Erumbu, the upcoming film starring Kaithi-fame Monica Siva, Bigil-fame Shakthi Rithvik, and George Maryan, released the first look poster and trailer on Wednesday. 

Speaking to CE, the director, who is also backing the film, revealed that the film will offer a nostalgic trip down memory lane.  “Erumbu revolves around a young boy, played by Shakthi Ritvik, who loses a one-gram ring and he is on a mission to find it before his family returns home.

His sister, played by Monica, and a friend, played by George Maryan, stand by him throughout the journey. It is essential that Muthu gets back the ring as it would benefit their family, who are reeling under financial burden,” he says.

He further notes that the story will connect with the audiences as even they would have also experienced a similar situation during their childhood. “Erumbu is set in the rural backdrop. We shot the film at the end of 2021 in Kattumannarkoil near Aranthangi. The film will also explore the sister-brother bonds and family sentiments,” he says, adding that the film is gearing up to hit the theatres in June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erumbu Monica Siva Bigil George Maryan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp