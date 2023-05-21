Vijay's Thalapathy '68' to be helmed by Venkat Prabhu

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

On Sunday, the makers of Thalapthy 68 announced that Vijay's next is set to be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Kalpathi S Aghoram's AGS Entertainment will be backing the film.

Thalapathy 68 marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. Speaking about the project the filmmaker says, "I am more than elated to have gotten this opportunity. Words cannot describe how happy I am. I have been trying to do a film with Vijay ever since the release of Mankatha (2011). I am glad that it has finally materialised."

The film is slated for release in 2024.

The music for the yet-to-be-titled film is set to be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

While Yuvan is a frequent collaborator of Venkat Prabhu, Thalapthy 68 marks Yuvan's reunion with Vijay after 10 years.

Previously he composed music for Vijay's Puthiya Geethai (2003)

The film marks the second time Vijay joining hands with AGS Entertainment after the 2019 film Bigil. Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment is attached to the project as a creative producer.

In a statement, the production house said that cast and crew, title announcement and other updates will be announced by them officially, in due time.

On the work front, Vijay is currently working on his 67th film, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Venkat Prabhu, on the other hand, just saw the release of Custody, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring Naga Chaitanya.

The film opened to mixed reviews.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

On Sunday, the makers of Thalapthy 68 announced that Vijay's next is set to be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Kalpathi S Aghoram's AGS Entertainment will be backing the film. Thalapathy 68 marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. Speaking about the project the filmmaker says, "I am more than elated to have gotten this opportunity. Words cannot describe how happy I am. I have been trying to do a film with Vijay ever since the release of Mankatha (2011). I am glad that it has finally materialised." The film is slated for release in 2024.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The music for the yet-to-be-titled film is set to be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. While Yuvan is a frequent collaborator of Venkat Prabhu, Thalapthy 68 marks Yuvan's reunion with Vijay after 10 years. Previously he composed music for Vijay's Puthiya Geethai (2003) The film marks the second time Vijay joining hands with AGS Entertainment after the 2019 film Bigil. Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment is attached to the project as a creative producer. In a statement, the production house said that cast and crew, title announcement and other updates will be announced by them officially, in due time. On the work front, Vijay is currently working on his 67th film, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Venkat Prabhu, on the other hand, just saw the release of Custody, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring Naga Chaitanya. The film opened to mixed reviews. (This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)