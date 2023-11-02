Actor Vijay at 'Leo' success meet: 'You, the people, are the kings and I am your Thalapathi'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a successful, two-week run in the theatres, the makers of Leo conducted a grand success meet at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. While the fans were disappointed that they couldn't get to hear Thalapathy Vijay's speech at the audio launch, the actor made up more than enough for it with his speech at the success meet.

Taking to the stage amidst the uproarious cheers of the fans, Vijay began his speech by singing a few lines from 'Naa Ready'. The energy levels in the venue went through the roof when he uttered his catchphrase, "En nenjil kudiyirukkum, en anbana nanba nanbigal" (To those who live in my heart; my friends, brothers, and sisters).

He then continued, "I thought it was I who have kept you in my heart but it seems that it is you who have kept me in your heart instead." He paused and said, "Your heart is the temple I live in."

Actor Vijay then went on to say, "If you're wondering if I'm just spouting filmy lines, let me tell you that this comes from the bottom of my heart."

The actor also wondered how he would ever repay the kindness of his fans. He then got emotional. "The one thing I can do is to be true to you till the day I die."

Using his popular line from Leo, he told his fans: "You guys are bloody sweet."

Vijay then began a personal dialogue with his fans and pointed out how they have been angry on social media a lot of late. He then made an appeal to them: "We don't need this brothers and sisters, we have a lot of work to do." Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Vijay told them: "Non-violence is more powerful than violence, so stay cool and calm."

The actor then went on to tell his much-awaited 'Kutty Story'. "Two guys go to hunt in a forest, which has deers, rabbits, elephants, crows, and eagles," Vijay said, before continuing. "One of them hunts with a bow and arrow, catches a rabbit and returns to the village while the other man, who has a spear, aims for an elehpant but returns empty handed."

He then stopped to question who was the bigger man before asserting, "It is the one who went for the elephant because he aimed for something bigger. Achieving what you can easily achieve is no big deal but to try at something much bigger than you is the real success."

Imploring his fans to dream bigger, the actor quoted Tamil poet Bharathiyar, "Perithinum perithu kel" (Ask for something bigger than big) and former President APJ Abdul Kalam, "Small aim is a crime".

Vijay then brought the focus back to Leo. Adressing the the censorship of lines from Leo's Naa Ready, which hinted at smoking and drinking, the actor said, "The 'fiery ember between the fingers' line in the song could also mean a pen that could change a verdict. And the 'bottle' could also mean a 'bowl of ragi porridge'."

However, the actor added, "I could use all of these excuses to dodge censorship but I don't want to do that. Look at cinema as cinema alone."

Vijay went on to further elaborate his point, "Everybody knows a film is for entertainment and that the reality is heightened in the film through dialogues and scenes to show the contrast between a hero and the villain. I know for a fact that you won't follow the bad things shown in films. I know you are not that immature."

The crowd roared into applause when Vijay stated, "You could find plenty of liquor shops on your way to the school but that doesn't mean students take a peg or two before sitting down for class."

He also quipped. "The youngsters these days are very clever. They have all the love for me but even they won't watch a bad film just beacuse I did it."

The actor then took the time to thank his fans who indulge in philanthrophy and altruism. He also thanked his fans who are in Kerala, Mumbai, Bangalore, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Lanka, Canada, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Vijay's speech then touched upon what could be perceived as the actor yet again declaring his wish to enter politics. "Years ago, when producer AVM Saravanan Sir was travelling in his car, he spotted an old woman on the road and offered her some money. The woman in return says, 'Bless you MGR.' Such was the legacy of MGR at the time that any good done was immediately thought of as done by MGR himself." Vijay added that he too wished to leave behind such a legacy.

Actor Vijay finally spoke about his Leo crewmates and took his time to thank everyone, including his co-actors Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun.

"It is not a big deal if a girl becomes a heroine at the age of 20 but it is a whole another deal if she maintains her stardom even twenty years later," Vijay said about his freqent co-star Trisha.

He then looked at Sanjay Dutt and said, "The number of obstacles he has overcome to achieve what he has achieved is such an inspirational story to us all that they made a biopic out of him called Sanju."

Vijay then recollected Arjun's films like Gentleman, Sevagan, Prathap, and said that he is an 'Action king forever.'

Fondly remembering the on-set conversations he had about Arjun's anecdotes of working with veteran comedian Goundamani on Jai Hind, Vijay reminded Arjun that they both need to have a dinner get-together with both Goundamani and Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vijay then showered praise and appreciation for directors Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon, who appeared in cameo roles in Leo.

Coming to Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay listed out the levels of appreciation that the director has accrued over the years and then declared, "Next is Hollywood (for the director) I guess."

He then added, "I am so happy for you man."

Actor Vijay then spoke about his producer Lalit Kumar's love for cinema by recollecting how he waited out during the pandemic to release Master in the theatres.

After thanking composer Anirudh, stunt choreographers Anbariv, and other technicians, Vijay then wrapped his speech up with a declaration: "In all the stars that the Tamil cinema has given us over the years, there is only one Puratchi Thalaivar, there is only one Nadigar Thilagam, there is only one Puratchi Kalaignar Captain, there is only one Ulaga Nayagan, there is only one Superstar... just like that, there is only one Thala."



Addressing his own star title, the actor says, "You know what Thalapathi means. It means the commander and commanders serve under a king. You, the people, are the kings and I am your Thalapathi. You command and I will do as you say."

