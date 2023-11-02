Home Entertainment Tamil

Vidaarth and Yogi Babu join hands for Kuiko

The title Kuiko is not a conventional choice, and Arul has an interesting reason behind it.

Published: 02nd November 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Yogi Babu (L) and Vidaarth (R) will join hands for Kuiko

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

On Wednesday, Vijay Sethupathi released the first look poster of Yogi Babu and Vidaarth’s next, titled Kuiko. The film is written and directed by D Arul Chezhian, who previously wrote the 2016 satirical drama Aandavan Kattalai. He is all set to make his directorial debut with Kuiko.

Explaining that the upcoming film is a satire, director Arul says, “Yogi Babu plays a commoner who rears camels in Saudi Arabia for a living. When his mother passes away in his hometown, he asks her mortal remains to be preserved in a freezer box, till his arrival. After the rituals are over, Yogi Babu decides to hold onto the freezer box, in memory of his mother. How the freezer box brings changes in his life forms the rest of the story.”

The title Kuiko is not a conventional choice, and Arul has an interesting reason behind it. “I actually wanted to call the film, ‘Kudiyirukkum Koil’. A mother’s womb is sentimentally referred to as ‘Kudiyirukkum Koil’.

Yogi Babu wishes to hold on to the freezer box because it was the temporary stay of his mother’s mortal remains. I shortened Kudiyirukkum Koil and ended up with the portmanteau Kuiko.”

Vidaarth and Yogi Babu are both leads in Kuiko. “Vidaarth plays the role of the man who brings the freezer box,” Arul shares that the film also stars Ilavarasu, Priyanka, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Durga and Muthukumar among others.

According to the director, Kuiko was shot in and around Vellore. “The film is set in a village, and so we shot the film in a village situated in the foothills of Vellore.” 

The technical crew of Kuiko includes music composer Anthony Dasan, cinematographer Rajesh Yadav, and editor Ram Pandian. The film is being backed by AST Films. While the makers are yet to confirm a release date, Kuiko is gearing up for release in November. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidaarth Yogi Babu Kuiko

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp