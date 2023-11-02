Vidaarth and Yogi Babu join hands for Kuiko

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

On Wednesday, Vijay Sethupathi released the first look poster of Yogi Babu and Vidaarth’s next, titled Kuiko. The film is written and directed by D Arul Chezhian, who previously wrote the 2016 satirical drama Aandavan Kattalai. He is all set to make his directorial debut with Kuiko.

Explaining that the upcoming film is a satire, director Arul says, “Yogi Babu plays a commoner who rears camels in Saudi Arabia for a living. When his mother passes away in his hometown, he asks her mortal remains to be preserved in a freezer box, till his arrival. After the rituals are over, Yogi Babu decides to hold onto the freezer box, in memory of his mother. How the freezer box brings changes in his life forms the rest of the story.”

The title Kuiko is not a conventional choice, and Arul has an interesting reason behind it. “I actually wanted to call the film, ‘Kudiyirukkum Koil’. A mother’s womb is sentimentally referred to as ‘Kudiyirukkum Koil’.

Yogi Babu wishes to hold on to the freezer box because it was the temporary stay of his mother’s mortal remains. I shortened Kudiyirukkum Koil and ended up with the portmanteau Kuiko.”

Vidaarth and Yogi Babu are both leads in Kuiko. “Vidaarth plays the role of the man who brings the freezer box,” Arul shares that the film also stars Ilavarasu, Priyanka, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Durga and Muthukumar among others.

According to the director, Kuiko was shot in and around Vellore. “The film is set in a village, and so we shot the film in a village situated in the foothills of Vellore.”

The technical crew of Kuiko includes music composer Anthony Dasan, cinematographer Rajesh Yadav, and editor Ram Pandian. The film is being backed by AST Films. While the makers are yet to confirm a release date, Kuiko is gearing up for release in November.

