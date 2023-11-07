Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's KH 234 is now titled Thug Life

By Express News Service

Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film with director Mani Ratnam now has an official title. The Vikram actor's 234th film is titled Thug Life. Kamal Haasan shared the first look poster along with a glimpse showcasing the actor battling goons in a distinct martial arts style.

The almost three-minute-long title announcement video has Kamal Haasan telling the audience that his name is Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakan. He is seen standing amidst a vast barren land wearing torn clothes, while narrating that people had decided that he is a criminal and a yakuza, meaning a gangster in Japanese. As the conch blows, he gets ready to fight an army of goons. He kills each one of them and reiterates his name.

Thug Life marks the sophomore collaboration between legendary actor Kamal Haasan and renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, after the 1987 classic film Nayakan. The cast of Thug Life features Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi and Trisha. Earlier the makers had released a teaser promo that showcased the director in the shooting spot. The film will be a co-production between Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies, Kamal's Raaj Kamal Film International, and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

The film will have music by AR Rahman, who last scored his Tenali in 2001. While the cinematography will be handled by Ravi K Chandran, the editing will be done by Sreekar Prasad. Action Choreography for the film will be taken care of by Anbariv.

Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram (2022) has a bunch of projects in hand. He will be reprising his role as Senapathy in Shankar's Indian 2. The intro for the same was unveiled recently. He will also be seen in a prominent role in Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. Kamal will also headline the untitled KH 233, directed by H Vinoth.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film with director Mani Ratnam now has an official title. The Vikram actor's 234th film is titled Thug Life. Kamal Haasan shared the first look poster along with a glimpse showcasing the actor battling goons in a distinct martial arts style. The almost three-minute-long title announcement video has Kamal Haasan telling the audience that his name is Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakan. He is seen standing amidst a vast barren land wearing torn clothes, while narrating that people had decided that he is a criminal and a yakuza, meaning a gangster in Japanese. As the conch blows, he gets ready to fight an army of goons. He kills each one of them and reiterates his name. Thug Life marks the sophomore collaboration between legendary actor Kamal Haasan and renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, after the 1987 classic film Nayakan. The cast of Thug Life features Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi and Trisha. Earlier the makers had released a teaser promo that showcased the director in the shooting spot. The film will be a co-production between Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies, Kamal's Raaj Kamal Film International, and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film will have music by AR Rahman, who last scored his Tenali in 2001. While the cinematography will be handled by Ravi K Chandran, the editing will be done by Sreekar Prasad. Action Choreography for the film will be taken care of by Anbariv. Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram (2022) has a bunch of projects in hand. He will be reprising his role as Senapathy in Shankar's Indian 2. The intro for the same was unveiled recently. He will also be seen in a prominent role in Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. Kamal will also headline the untitled KH 233, directed by H Vinoth. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp