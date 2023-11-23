Shooting for 'Kanguva' postponed after actor Suriya sustains injury

By ANI

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya suffered an injury during the shoot of his upcoming film 'Kanguva.'

During the shooting of a fight scene, a rope camera fell on Suriya. According to sources, the incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. at midnight in EVP Film City. The Nasaratpet police are also looking into the situation.

Although the actor was only slightly injured, the shoot for the film has been cancelled for now, giving Suriya time to heal.

Suriya will be seen as a warrior in the action-packed fictional-historical film 'Kanguva'.

The film, which is directed by Siva, has reportedly reached its final leg of shooting.

KE Gnanavelraja, who is producing this film under his Studio Green banner, had recently revealed that the film will be released in 38 languages.

Mounted as a high-budget film, 'Kanguva' features Disha Patani as the female lead, marking her debut in Tamil cinema. In a conversation with Cinema Express, Siva had said, "The film is set 1500 years ago and uses elements from ancient Tamil culture as well as other cultures from all over India. 'Kanguva' is a fictional story set in an imaginary world with strong historical references and facts."

'Kanguva' will have cinematography by Siva's frequent collaborator, Vetri Palanisamy, production design by Milan and editing by Nishad Yusuf.

Backed by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and UV Creations, 'Kanguva' is aimed at an early 2024 release. The film marks Suriya's 42nd outing.

Supreme Sundar will choreograph the action sequences, while Narayana has co-written the script. The dialogues are by Madhan Karky.

Suriya will also be seen in 'Suriya 43' alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya and Sudha Kongara are reuniting for 'Surya 43,' following their 2020 hit Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor.

(With additional inputs from Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya suffered an injury during the shoot of his upcoming film 'Kanguva.' During the shooting of a fight scene, a rope camera fell on Suriya. According to sources, the incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. at midnight in EVP Film City. The Nasaratpet police are also looking into the situation. Although the actor was only slightly injured, the shoot for the film has been cancelled for now, giving Suriya time to heal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Suriya will be seen as a warrior in the action-packed fictional-historical film 'Kanguva'. The film, which is directed by Siva, has reportedly reached its final leg of shooting. KE Gnanavelraja, who is producing this film under his Studio Green banner, had recently revealed that the film will be released in 38 languages. Mounted as a high-budget film, 'Kanguva' features Disha Patani as the female lead, marking her debut in Tamil cinema. In a conversation with Cinema Express, Siva had said, "The film is set 1500 years ago and uses elements from ancient Tamil culture as well as other cultures from all over India. 'Kanguva' is a fictional story set in an imaginary world with strong historical references and facts." 'Kanguva' will have cinematography by Siva's frequent collaborator, Vetri Palanisamy, production design by Milan and editing by Nishad Yusuf. Backed by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and UV Creations, 'Kanguva' is aimed at an early 2024 release. The film marks Suriya's 42nd outing. Supreme Sundar will choreograph the action sequences, while Narayana has co-written the script. The dialogues are by Madhan Karky. Suriya will also be seen in 'Suriya 43' alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya and Sudha Kongara are reuniting for 'Surya 43,' following their 2020 hit Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor. (With additional inputs from Cinema Express) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp