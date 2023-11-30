Vijay Kumar’s next titled 'Fight Club'

Narayani M By

Express News Service

Filmmaker-actor Vijay Kumar, who shot to fame after directing and acting in Uriyadi and Uriyadi 2, is set to return to the screen after four years. He will headline debut director Abbas A Rahmath’s action drama, Fight Club. The film is presented by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s newly launched production house, G Squad.

Shedding light on the story, Abbas, an erstwhile assistant of Vijay Kumar, reveals, “Fight Club is a coming-of-age story. The film traverses through the life of the protagonist as he finishes school and heads to college. Fight Club will also explore student rivalry, the protagonist’s love story, and how he goes on the wrong path and finally finds his redemption.”

Explaining the reason behind going with such a cult classic title, Abbas elaborates, “The hero has a dream, but he is pushed to fight for it. This leads him to be acquainted with the wrong person which affects him and his family. So, he fights to protect his peace. Thirdly, there is a great recall value for the name Fight Club.”

Apart from Vijay Kumar, Fight Club will feature debutant Monisha Mohan Menon, who has previously worked on a few short films in Malayalam, as the female lead. Avinash Raghudevan of Jil Jung Juk fame, Karthikeyan Santhanam, Shankar Das and Saravanavel are also part of the cast.

Leon Britto is handling the cinematography, while Kripakaran P is the editor for this film. The film features music by Govind Vasantha, who had earlier worked with Vijay in Uriyadi 2. Vijay is also doubling up as the creative producer of the film, which is written by Abbas. The film was shot in locations like Pazhaverkadu and Manapad, and the makers are planning to release the film this December.

