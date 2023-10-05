Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | 'Leo' trailer has Thalapathy Vijay in full gun-blazing mode to save his family

The almost three-minute-long trailer opens in Kashmir with the narrator telling the story of a serial killer (Dancer Sandy) who ruthlessly shoots people.

Published: 05th October 2023 08:09 PM

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Leo' starring Thalapathy Vijay.

By Express News Service

The makers have unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of Vijay's Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The star-studded high-octane action entertainer will hit theatres worldwide on October 19.

The almost three-minute-long trailer opens in Kashmir with the narrator telling the story of a serial killer (Dancer Sandy) who ruthlessly shoots people. We get glimpses of Arjun as Harold Das and Sanjay Dutt as Antony Das. We also see Gautham Vasudev Menon as a police officer on a hunt to search for the killer.

The much-awaited hyena also gets an entry and in one scene we can see a fight between the protagonist, whose identity is not revealed, and the blood-thirsty animal.

Trisha is Vijay's wife in Leo and it also looks like Leo's past life is haunting his present while threatening the existence of his family, including his young daughter. Will Leo face the ghosts from his past to save his family? Are Parthi and Leo different people or the same? We need to wait till October 19 to find out.   

Apart from Vijay, Leo stars Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sandy, Trisha, Myskiin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mathew Thomas, among others.

The makers of Leo are yet to announce whether the film is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe which already consists of Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and music by Anirudh Ravichander. Philomin Raj handles the editing.

Backed by Lalit Kumar's 7Screen Studio, Leo marks the sophomore collaboration of the actor and filmmaker. The film has cleared censorship formalities and has been given a U/A certificate by CBFC. 

