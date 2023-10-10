Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan starts dubbing for Shankar's 'Indian 2'

Indian 2 features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 film marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after several years.

Kamal Haasan and Director Shankar on the sets of 'Indian 2' (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The makers of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 have released a glimpse of the Vikram actor working on the dubbing for the action film.

Lyca Productions, in a post on X, confirmed that the dubbing for the much-anticipated film is in progress. The video showcases Kamal Haasan and director Shankar engaging in a fun conversation while working for Indian 2.

