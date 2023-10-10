Kamal Haasan starts dubbing for Shankar's 'Indian 2'

By Express News Service

The makers of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 have released a glimpse of the Vikram actor working on the dubbing for the action film.

Lyca Productions, in a post on X, confirmed that the dubbing for the much-anticipated film is in progress. The video showcases Kamal Haasan and director Shankar engaging in a fun conversation while working for Indian 2.

Indian 2 features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 film marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after several years.

A glimpse of dubbing session from INDIAN-2

The makers of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 have released a glimpse of the Vikram actor working on the dubbing for the action film. Lyca Productions, in a post on X, confirmed that the dubbing for the much-anticipated film is in progress. The video showcases Kamal Haasan and director Shankar engaging in a fun conversation while working for Indian 2. Indian 2 features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 film marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after several years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A glimpse of dubbing session from INDIAN-2