Shooting violent scenes in 'Iraivan' were challenging initially: Actor Sanjana Tiwari

This has been a lucky year for actor Sanjana Tiwari. After making her debut in the family-friendly Vijay-starrer Varisu, one of the biggest releases of the year, Sanjana recently starred in Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan, which created discussions for its depiction of gore and violence.

“There are people who still call me Riya (her character in Varisu), and that is the kind of impact Varisu had in my career. As Divya in Iraivan, I play a role that deeply resonated with me because there is a little bit of me in her,” says Sanjana.

Although Varisu marked her debut in cinema, Iraivan was the first film she signed.

“After giving two auditions, I wasn’t sure if I got the role. Director Ahmed sir, who took one of my auditions, didn’t say anything either. I thought he was disappointed. After a brief wait, I remember getting the call, and it was the best day of my life,” shares the actor, who comes from a non-filmy background.

“I always wanted to be an actor, and I see every opportunity as a step in realising a dream that I never thought would turn into reality.”

Riya and Divya are characters that are placed in films with polar opposite sensibilities.

Understanding the importance of trying her hand in roles that offer her variety, Sanjana says, “I don’t want to do the same roles. I want to take up challenges and showcase my performance. Be it crying, or expressing anger, I want to play roles that tap into these distinct emotions.”

Sanjana, who played a physically and emotionally demanding character in Iraivan, didn’t have it easy at all.

“Honestly, the violent scenes were challenging and uncomfortable at first. I couldn’t bear the sight of fake blood all over me. In fact, acting with Rahul Bose sir was terrifying and amazing at the same time. I was stunned by his performance, and he was so good that I had chills naturally without having to act. I guess that is the thrill of working in such a genre with such powerful performers.”

Apart from Rahul Bose, Sanjana shared screenspace with established actors like Charle and Ravi.

Thanking both of them for putting her at ease, and giving a rank debutante like her the right inputs and constant encouragement, Sanjana says, “They knew it was my first film, and ensured I was comfortable on sets. Charle sir always used to tell me I’d have a bright future in cinema, which motivated me to give my best. Ravi sir was a jovial person, who always cracked jokes to keep things light on the sets.”

With two strong roles in much-hyped projects like Varisu and Iraivan, Sanjana is also pragmatic about what the future might hold for her. Not many young actors talk about the importance of being an ‘actor’ rather than chasing stardom.

“Of course, who wouldn’t like becoming a star, but I think it is more important to be an actor. I simply love acting. So, even if stardom is elusive, I would always just want to keep on acting,” signs off Sanjana.

