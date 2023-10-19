Santhanam’s next titled '80s Buildup'

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The first look poster and title of Santhanam’s next has been revealed as 80s Buildup, the makers announced the news on Wednesday. The poster, just like the title design, features characters dressed in retro style. Along with the poster, the makers also announced the cast of the film.

Apart from Santhanam in the lead, 80s Buildup will also feature Radhika Preethi, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rajendran, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and Thangadurai, among others. The film is written and directed by filmmaker S Kalyaan, who has previously helmed films like Jackpot, Ghosty, and Gulaebaghavali. 80s Buildup is backed by KE Gnanavel under his Studio Green banner.

Speaking about the film to CE, director Kalyaan says, “It is a comedy film with a fantasy element. 80s Buildup is set in a bereaving household and will happen in a span of one day. We have roped in many comedy actors to make it an out-and-out comedy entertainer. Besides the cast members officially announced, the film also features late actors Mayilsamy and Manobala.”

Elaborating on Santhanam’s character, Kalyaan says he will be seen playing a Kamal Haasan fan. “I started to work on this script last year and wrote the script keeping him in mind. He has given a great performance.” About why he chose to set the film in the 80s, he says, “I was born and brought up in the 80s and I like that period. So I have taken the aesthetics and lifestyle of that period and tried to portray it faithfully in the film.”

The director shares that the filming has been wrapped up. While many recent films have been using retro music for cultural references, the director clarified that his film will not use retro songs. The makers are looking to release in theatres sometime in November. The post-productions are underway. The technical crew of 80s Buildup consists of Ghibran as the composer, MS Bharathi as the editor and Jacob Rathinaraj as the cinematographer.

