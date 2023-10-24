Filmmaker Lokesh Kanakaraj injured in unprecedented rush of fans at theatre in Palakkad 

By PTI

PALAKKAD: Tamil movie director Lokesh Kanakaraj on Tuesday suffered a minor leg injury in an unprecedented rush of fans when he came to a theatre here as part of the promotion of his recent release, the Vijay-starrer 'Leo'.

The incident occurred at Aroma Theatre here around noon.

The director, who was supposed to address his fans at Ragam Theatre in Thrissur and later at Kavitha Theatre in Kochi, then cancelled his plans.

"He consulted a doctor at a hospital in Palakkad itself and later left for Coimbatore. He may stay there or might leave for Chennai for further treatment," a source close to Kanakaraj told PTI.

Meanwhile, police said they resorted to minor caning to control the crowd.

Gokulam Movies, which is distributing 'Leo' in Kerala, said that despite heavy security being arranged for the theatre promotion, there was an "unstoppable flow" of fans who came to see the director.







"Thank you, Kerala, for your love. Overwhelmed, happy and grateful to see you all in Palakkad. Due to a small injury in the crowd, I couldn't make it to the other two venues and the press meeting. I will certainly come back to meet you all in Kerala again soon. Till then continue enjoying #Leo with the same love," Kanakaraj posted on social media platform X.

'Leo' has been racking up record collections with houseful shows since day one till now.

