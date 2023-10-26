Vaibhav’s next goes on floors

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Actor Vaibhav, who was last seen in the 2022 film Buffoon, will be pairing up with actor Athulya Ravi, for an upcoming Tamil comedy film.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by the directing duo Vikram Rajeshwar and Arun Keshav, who will be making their debut with the film. Both of them have directed advertisements earlier. Vikram is the son of writer and director K Rajeshwar. He is best known for working as a writer in films like Kadalora Kavidhaigal, Paneer Pushpangal, Seevelaperi Pandi, and Vetri Vizha.

The film was launched on Tuesday with a pooja ceremony, while the shooting commenced the very next day. The project is being backed by Bobby Balachandran under his home banner BTG Universal.

In an exclusive conversation with CE, director Vikram reveals details about the plot of the film. “This will be a comedy film revolving around a robbery. It is set against the backdrop of Chennai and will happen in a span of 3-4 months.”

Further talking about the inspiration behind the story, he explains, “I had read an article about a robbery that happened abroad. Though it was a serious incident, I thought I could put a humorous spin on it.” He then added, “Vaibhav will be playing the role of a typical north Madras guy in the film.”

With the first schedule of the film going on in full swing, the makers are planning to wrap up the production by December. “We have planned 35 days of shoot, split into two schedules,” he says. The upcoming film also stars Anandraj, Rajendran, John Vijay, Redin Kingsley, Sunil Reddy, Ilavarasu, PL Thenappan and others in supporting roles.

The film will mark the first time brothers Vaibhav and Sunil will be sharing screen space. The technical crew consists of D Imman scoring the music, while Tijo Tomy and Suresh A Prasad have been roped in as the cinematographer and editor, respectively. Arun Shankar Durai is handling the art direction while Don Ashok takes care of the stunt choreography.

