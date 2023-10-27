Vijay's 'Leo' inches closer to the Rs 500 crore mark at box office

By Express News Service

The excitement for Leo has not gone down even after a week of the film's release. Almost all the theatres in the state opened to packed houses as fans thronged to catch the star-studded action film. The film grossed a humongous sum of 148.5 crores on the first day itself as a testimony to the unwavering hype and anticipation it carried prior to its theatrical release.

Seven Screen Studio took to X to share that the film earned more than Rs 461 crores at the box office in seven days. Lokesh Kanagaraj also expressed his happiness and said that he was happy for his producers.

The film also had a great run at the international box office. The film earned £1.36 million in the UK and £87.4K in Ireland.

Pala rajakala pathachu ma

Nee orasama odidu



461 CRORES+ - HIGHEST TOTAL GROSS COLLECTION IN THE HISTORY OF TAMIL CINEMA (7 DAYS)



WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE RAMPAGE #LeoIndustryHit #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @duttsanjay… pic.twitter.com/11uohwAfAR — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) October 26, 2023

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Vijay-starrer is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which already consists of Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). The film also stars Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sandy, Myskiin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mathew Thomas, among others.

The film, released on October 19, opened to positive to mixed reception. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "In this enjoyable first half, Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks many rules of the hero-centric film format. It feels like Vijay is well and truly invested in playing this almost crazy man, with all his jagged edges."

Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and music by Anirudh Ravichander. Philomin Raj handles the editing.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The excitement for Leo has not gone down even after a week of the film's release. Almost all the theatres in the state opened to packed houses as fans thronged to catch the star-studded action film. The film grossed a humongous sum of 148.5 crores on the first day itself as a testimony to the unwavering hype and anticipation it carried prior to its theatrical release. Seven Screen Studio took to X to share that the film earned more than Rs 461 crores at the box office in seven days. Lokesh Kanagaraj also expressed his happiness and said that he was happy for his producers. The film also had a great run at the international box office. The film earned £1.36 million in the UK and £87.4K in Ireland.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pala rajakala pathachu ma Nee orasama odidu 461 CRORES+ - HIGHEST TOTAL GROSS COLLECTION IN THE HISTORY OF TAMIL CINEMA (7 DAYS) WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE RAMPAGE #LeoIndustryHit #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @duttsanjay… pic.twitter.com/11uohwAfAR — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) October 26, 2023 Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Vijay-starrer is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which already consists of Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). The film also stars Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sandy, Myskiin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mathew Thomas, among others. The film, released on October 19, opened to positive to mixed reception. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "In this enjoyable first half, Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks many rules of the hero-centric film format. It feels like Vijay is well and truly invested in playing this almost crazy man, with all his jagged edges." Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and music by Anirudh Ravichander. Philomin Raj handles the editing. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp