Leo Hindi poster has intense Vijay battling Sanjay Dutt 

By Express News Service

Keeping up with the promotional spree for Vijay’s Leo, directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the makers have released the Hindi poster for the action film. In the new poster, we can see Vijay battling it out with Sanjay Dutt’s character Antony Das. The tagline of the poster read, “Keep calm and face the devil.”

In a unique way for promotions, which team Leo coined as “Leo Poster Feast” kickstarted with a Kannada poster. Each poster carries a unique tagline, probably reflecting the core of the film’s plot. The Kannada poster kickstarted with a tagline, “Keep calm and avoid the battle.” The Telugu poster read, “Keep calm and plot your escape.” The Tamil poster showed Vijay sharpening a weapon amidst sparks of fire, with the tagline “Keep calm and prepare for your battle.”

Apart from Vijay, Leo stars Trisha, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, among others. The makers of Leo are yet to announce whether the film is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe which already consists of Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Backed by Lalit Kumar’s 7Screen Studio, Leo marks the sophomore collaboration of the actor and filmmaker and will hit the screens on October 19. Meanwhile, Vijay is now working on his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, which will be helmed by Venkat Prabhu. On the other hand, Lokesh is set to work with Rajinikanth for the first time in Thalaivar 171, which will be backed by Sun Pictures.

