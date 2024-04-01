Dheeraj: Overarching philosophy of 'Double Tuckerr' is simply 'come, laugh, and leav

Actor Dheeraj, who previously starred in the 2019 film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, will next be seen in Double Tuckerr. The film is currently scheduled to release on April 5. Considering how the film is a lighthearted comedy targeted at children and family audiences, a summer release seems perfect. However, Dheeraj says that the release slate was not planned and that it was just a happy coincidence. “Double Tuckerr is an out-and-out comedy. I believe the content and the execution would be a perfect fit for children and family audiences in general,” he says.
Double Tuckerr features two animated characters in a real-life setting, which according to the actor, is a first of its kind in Tamil cinema. Elaborating on the animated characters, Dheeraj says, “Every person has both good and bad sides. In the film, these qualities are depicted as two animated characters called angels. They take note of the good and bad deeds of humans and are not visible to human eyes. The story unfolds after my character’s death, caused by a mistake made by these angels. They, along with me, return to Earth to rectify their errors, leading to hilarious outcomes.”
On whether he had any hesitation about having fully animated characters in the film, Dheeraj says, “Cinema is where we dream. All our lives, we are told to do good, be reasonable, and be kind. When executing such primal human qualities, we wanted to show it in a unique way.”
While most actors believe that acting is all about reacting to your co-stars, performing opposite an animated character, who is not really in front of you, seems to be challenging. Dheeraj agrees with this notion. “It was tough. You had to imagine them, and then you need to respond. Another challenging aspect is the dialogue delivery. You are talking as if the air is your co-star, and you have to keep in mind that your next reaction comes as a result of this imaginary character’s response. It is also your responsibility to imagine how they will react,” says Dheeraj, thanking a well-crafted script for allowing him to truly embody the role.
Apart from its quirky premise, another significant aspect of Double Tuckerr, is its composer Vidya Sagar, whose last Tamil release was Aaruthra in 2018. On bringing the celebrated composer on board, Dheeraj shares, “He was very sceptical at first. The film marks his return to the industry after a while. But we were able to convince him. He is a master in melody, and upon the release, I think the film’s background score will stand out on its own.”
Even though Double Tuckerr is a lighthearted film aimed at children, this does not mean that it has a simple screenplay. “The narrative has five layers of stories intertwined, and each scene will elicit laughter and surprise the audience,” says the actor. He then signs off by adding, “The overarching philosophy of the film is simply ‘Come, laugh, and leave.’”