Location Diaries: Lessons from a sequel

CHENNAI : A major part of Sundar C’s Aranmanai 4 was shot in Kerala. For Santhosh Prathap, this is a major release. “The location we shot was very scenic with lush green trees around us. Incidentally, we shot in the same mansion where the recent Malayalam film Bramayugam was filmed,” says Santhosh Prathap.

Spending a considerable amount of time with the ensemble cast at Ottapalayam was an enjoyable experience, notes Prathap. When he first met director Sundar C on the film set, the actor recalls feeling immense admiration for the actor-director. “When you meet a senior filmmaker like him, who is a legend in the industry, you will have some hesitation to even begin a conversation. But he gave me the space to open up and spend time around him. He has the aura of being a caring and loving person. Soon, we developed a connection and had several deep conversations. After my training sessions post the shooting hours, I would spend time with him, learning from his experience and his wisdom.”

Santhosh also adds how helpful his words were. “I learnt from him that being neutral in the industry is important. Just keep working and there will be a permanent place for you. You shouldn’t let the ups and downs affect you. It is essential to be grounded and level-headed. He is like ‘Captain Cool’ Dhoni! I always believed in doing my work without expecting rewards, but his words gave me the confidence to follow this path.”

The actor who had several scenes with Tamannaah, explains how even though she is an established actor, she carries herself without any airs. “She never made me feel like an upcoming actor. She gave me the space to perform. So, I was at ease and never felt the stress of performing with an established star like herself. I have a lot of respect for her. I noticed how dedicated she was on sets. She would have few questions, but she never hesitated to do whatever the stunt choreographers and director wanted for the scene.”