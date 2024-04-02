Shruti Haasan starts shooting for 'Chennai Story'

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan has started shooting for her next feature. The upcoming film, titled Chennai Story, is helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Philip John. Adapted from Timeri N. Murari’s bestseller The Arrangements of Love, it is set against the backdrop of Chennai.

Chennai Story is billed as a coming-of-age romantic comedy, where Shruti takes on the pivotal role of Anu—a spunky private detective. The film marks Shruti’s third international outing. She has previously acted in the American TV series Treadstone (2019), which is based on the Bourne film series. She has also worked in the British psychological thriller film The Eye (2023).