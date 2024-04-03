VJ Adams to mark his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Can'

CHENNAI : VJ Adams, who made his mark in the media as an anchor for the last 15 years, is gearing up for his directorial debut with the upcoming film Can.

Adams explains that this is a six-year-long dream. “When I came to Chennai, I wanted to become an assistant director. After working as an anchor in noted Tamil media channels for a few years, I went on to co-direct films like Vaibhav’s Sixer (2019) and the upcoming film Sattam En Kaiyil, which has Sathish in the lead.”

Can, which will be an out-and-out romantic drama, stars actor Pranavi Manukonda as the female lead. Pranavi, who has acted in a few Telugu films before, will make her Tamil cinema debut with Can. “The entire film is from her character’s point of view and will show how women are very strong when in love.” The cast of the film also includes Hemanth Menon, Akshara Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Yashika Aannand, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala, Maran, Sriman, VTV Ganesh, Kousalya, Redin Kingsley, Nanjil Vijayan, and Karthik Karuppu Kalai.