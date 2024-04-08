Franchise frenzy

Producer CV Kumar is on a franchise expansion spree. With Soodhu Kavvum 2 all set to release, the producer recently launched Pizza 4, and a sequel to his 2015 sci-fi comedy Indru Netru Naalai. While the original film was helmed by Ravikumar, who then went on to direct Ayalaan, Indru Netru Naalai 2 will be directed by Bharath Mohan, based on a script by Ravikumar. CV Kumar will produce the film under the Thirukumaran Entertainment banner, along with S Thangaraj of Thangam Cinemas.
Opening up about Indru Netru Naalai 2, CV Kumar shares, “The sequel will also revolve around the concept of time travel. It is a direct sequel, that will exist within the same universe as the first film.”
Bharath Mohan has previously worked as an assistant director to CV Kumar in Maayavan (2017), and has also directed Igloo (2019), and Ippadikku Kaadhal (2024). Although both his directorials have been romance films, CV Kumar says that Bharath is adept at making science-fiction films. “While assisting me in Maayavan, he handled the CG and other sci-fi elements in the film. He is a skilled filmmaker and I am confident that he will make a good sequel to Indru Netru Naalai.”
While the makers are yet to reveal details regarding the cast and crew of Indru Netru Naalai 2, it has been announced that cinematographer Ballu, known for Ghajinikanth and Poikaal Kuthirai, will crank the camera for the film. Indru Netru Naalai 2 is scheduled to start filming this June.
Meanwhile, Pizza 4 recently went on floors with Abi Hassan and Telugu actor Rathika in the lead. The cast of the film also includes Nasser, Devadarshini, Robo Shankar, and Singam Puli among others. “This film will be a direct sequel to the Karthik Subbaraj’s Pizza. However, unlike its predecessors, this film will not be a pure horror. It will be a mix of comedy and horror,” says the producer.
On why he chose to continue these established franchises over developing original films, CV Kumar explains, “It is getting very difficult to make new films and market them to audiences. Franchises that have great value reach the viewers better. Hollywood has always adopted this formula of making franchise films. Be it the Spiderman series, the MCU films, or the Fast and Furious series, they are all franchises. People come back to watch sequels for the nostalgia value.”