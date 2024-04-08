Franchise frenzy

Producer CV Kumar is on a franchise expansion spree. With Soodhu Kavvum 2 all set to release, the producer recently launched Pizza 4, and a sequel to his 2015 sci-fi comedy Indru Netru Naalai. While the original film was helmed by Ravikumar, who then went on to direct Ayalaan, Indru Netru Naalai 2 will be directed by Bharath Mohan, based on a script by Ravikumar. CV Kumar will produce the film under the Thirukumaran Entertainment banner, along with S Thangaraj of Thangam Cinemas.

Opening up about Indru Netru Naalai 2, CV Kumar shares, “The sequel will also revolve around the concept of time travel. It is a direct sequel, that will exist within the same universe as the first film.”

Bharath Mohan has previously worked as an assistant director to CV Kumar in Maayavan (2017), and has also directed Igloo (2019), and Ippadikku Kaadhal (2024). Although both his directorials have been romance films, CV Kumar says that Bharath is adept at making science-fiction films. “While assisting me in Maayavan, he handled the CG and other sci-fi elements in the film. He is a skilled filmmaker and I am confident that he will make a good sequel to Indru Netru Naalai.”

While the makers are yet to reveal details regarding the cast and crew of Indru Netru Naalai 2, it has been announced that cinematographer Ballu, known for Ghajinikanth and Poikaal Kuthirai, will crank the camera for the film. Indru Netru Naalai 2 is scheduled to start filming this June.