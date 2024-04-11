Kollywood actor Vijay's 'The Greatest of All Time' to release on September 5

NEW DELHI: Tamil superstar Vijay on Thursday announced his upcoming feature film 'The Greatest of All Time' will be released in theatres worldwide on September 5.

The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment.

Vijay, who plays a double role in the movie, shared a new poster of the movie on his official X page.

The poster mentioned the film's release date as 'September Fifth'.