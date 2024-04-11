Pradeep Ranganathan to team up with Ashwath Marimuthu

On Wednesday, AGS Entertainment announced their 26th project.

The yet-to-be-titled film will have Pradeep Ranganathan playing the lead while Ashwath Marimuthu is directing it based on his own script.

While the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast, it has been confirmed that Leon James will be composing the music for the film. He previously collaborated with Ashwath Marimuth on Oh My Kadavule. Niketh

Bommi will be handling the cinematography for the film while Pradeep E Ragav is handling the editing. While a title for the film is yet to be announced, the makers have confirmed that the shooting will start in May.