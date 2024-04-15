'Pon Ondru Kanden' is not 'Kadhal Desam': V Priya

In 2002, director V Priya, who assisted veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, made her directorial debut with the triangle love story Kanda Naal Mudhal, starring Prasanna, Laila, and Karthik Kumar. 22 years later, the director is back, with yet another love triangle romance, this time starring Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, titled Pon Ondru Kanden. When asked if her film has any similarities with other love triangle rom-coms in Tamil Cinema like Kadhal Desam and Duet, Priya confidently says, Pon Ondru Kanden is not Kadhal Desam.
She then adds, “Pon Ondru Kanden is not only about romantic relationships. It is about all other kinds of relationships as well. Sai’s (Vasanth) relationship with his mother reflects a perfect mother-son bond that every woman would want from her son. Siva’s (Ashok) relationship with his sisters will also make girls without siblings want a younger brother like him. The film is about people in general, and romance is one part of these people’s story.”
In this freewheeling chat with CE, Director V Priya and Vasanth Ravi talk about the characters in Pon Ondru Kanden, the camaraderie between the three leads, and more
Vasanth, how did you prepare to play a romantic character with a touch of comedy for the first time?
The process involved understanding my character, Sai. I spent quite some time with Priya Ma’am to understand why certain things are happening in Sai’s life and his character arc. Intense and dark performances have become my strength over the years, as I have only been performing such characters. I have been yearning for a light-hearted romantic character for a while now, and for me, it was quite a challenge to pull it off.
Priya, while Ashok (Selvan) and Aishwarya (Lekshmi) have played romantic characters before, how did you decide to cast Vasanth, who has only played intense characters so far?
I easily decided upon Ashok Selvan and Aishwarya Lekshmi. But I was yet to choose an actor for Sai when Yuvan Shankar Raja (the film’s producer and music composer) suggested Vasanth Ravi for the role. Initially, having watched his performance in films like Rocky, I was quite sceptical. However, after meeting Vasanth in person, I realised that Rocky is just a character he played and that Vasanth is another person who can also become Sai.
Vasanth, How different was it to work with an experienced filmmaker like V Priya, having mostly worked with up-and-coming directors so far?
I was introduced by Ram sir in Taramani, after which I continuously worked with debutants. Working again with an experienced director like Priya Ma’am, who has always handled this genre very well, has given me the confidence to pull off romantic and comic roles, going forward. Pon Ondru Kanden has come at the right time for me, after a slew of dark and intense roles. As an actor, this film will help break the stereotype that I can only play negative or grey characters.
Priya, you’re known for your progressive characters, especially female ones. How is Sundari (Aishwarya Lekshmi) different from the quintessential rom-com heroine?
Sundari is a woman of today who is confident, but also confused. She’s imperfect, and not like the conventional girl in Tamil Cinema. What makes her different? Well, she’s real, and she’s the average girl in today’s world. She’s a smart individual woman with a career of her own, but she’s still confused about whom to pick as her partner. That’s what makes her flawed and imperfect like all of us are. Women are always painted as goddesses, and they’re portrayed as two-dimensional. Well, I try very hard to have a realistic portrayal of women.
Vasanth, now that a rom-com has been ticked, what other genres would you want to explore? Also, tell us a little about your upcoming films.
I want to do historical fiction and biographies. Currently, I have Weapon and Indra in the pipeline. Weapon should be hitting theatres anytime soon. I feel Indra will be a very important film in my career. Debut director Sabarish has made the film, a thriller, with a lot of surprises. I believe Sabarish has the potential to become the next big filmmaker in Tamil cinema. Indra will be released sometime by the end of this year.
Priya, over the years, has the industry progressed to provide equal opportunities to a female filmmaker?
The industry has definitely progressed to give a female filmmaker an equal chance. But a woman should be very serious about what she’s doing because it doesn’t come without challenges. When you are a woman, you are going to be looked at differently. As a woman you have to be doubly sure, but also not over-confident or arrogant. Yes, there’s scepticism initially, but once you prove yourself the respect and admiration will automatically follow. A woman’s struggle is not always special or more than a man’s, but it is definitely different.