'Pon Ondru Kanden' is not 'Kadhal Desam': V Priya

In 2002, director V Priya, who assisted veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, made her directorial debut with the triangle love story Kanda Naal Mudhal, starring Prasanna, Laila, and Karthik Kumar. 22 years later, the director is back, with yet another love triangle romance, this time starring Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, titled Pon Ondru Kanden. When asked if her film has any similarities with other love triangle rom-coms in Tamil Cinema like Kadhal Desam and Duet, Priya confidently says, Pon Ondru Kanden is not Kadhal Desam.

She then adds, “Pon Ondru Kanden is not only about romantic relationships. It is about all other kinds of relationships as well. Sai’s (Vasanth) relationship with his mother reflects a perfect mother-son bond that every woman would want from her son. Siva’s (Ashok) relationship with his sisters will also make girls without siblings want a younger brother like him. The film is about people in general, and romance is one part of these people’s story.”

In this freewheeling chat with CE, Director V Priya and Vasanth Ravi talk about the characters in Pon Ondru Kanden, the camaraderie between the three leads, and more

Vasanth, how did you prepare to play a romantic character with a touch of comedy for the first time?

The process involved understanding my character, Sai. I spent quite some time with Priya Ma’am to understand why certain things are happening in Sai’s life and his character arc. Intense and dark performances have become my strength over the years, as I have only been performing such characters. I have been yearning for a light-hearted romantic character for a while now, and for me, it was quite a challenge to pull it off.

Priya, while Ashok (Selvan) and Aishwarya (Lekshmi) have played romantic characters before, how did you decide to cast Vasanth, who has only played intense characters so far?

I easily decided upon Ashok Selvan and Aishwarya Lekshmi. But I was yet to choose an actor for Sai when Yuvan Shankar Raja (the film’s producer and music composer) suggested Vasanth Ravi for the role. Initially, having watched his performance in films like Rocky, I was quite sceptical. However, after meeting Vasanth in person, I realised that Rocky is just a character he played and that Vasanth is another person who can also become Sai.