Raghava Lawrence launches two new films

On Sunday, actor Raghava Lawrence announced two new projects. The choreographer-turned-actor’s 25th film has been titled 'Hunter'. Lawrence will also be seen in 'Benz', which is based on a story written by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is also producing the film under his banner G Squad.

With music by Devi Sri Prasad, Hunter is written and directed by Venkat Mohan, who made his directorial debut with the Vishal-starrer 'Ayogya' in 2019. The film is being produced by Manish Shah, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan. Speaking about the film, director Venkat says, “The film revolves around a man and a tiger.

The caption in our poster reads, ‘The battle for the soul’. And on a metaphorical level, the tiger in the film represents the soul of the protagonist.” He goes on to reveal that 'Hunter' is an intense action-adventure thriller that moves across different locations. “While a small part of the film takes place in Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu, the majority of Hunter takes place across North India, in places like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttrakhand,” says the director.

With the rest of the cast and crew yet to be announced, Venkat reveals that 'Hunter' demanded intense pre-production, including heavy VFX work, and that he has been working on the film for the past nine months. 'Hunter' is all set to go on floors in June and is expected to be released in summer 2025. The cinematography is being handled by Om Prakash while Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing.

On the other hand, Lawrence’s 'Benz' is being written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who is best known for films like 'Remo' and 'Sulthan'. Lokesh Kanagaraj is producing the film along with Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. The makers are yet to announce the technical crew of 'Benz'. Meanwhile, the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film have been bagged by Netflix.