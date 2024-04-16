An unruffled queen on stage

CHENNAI : Amaidhiku Peyardhaan Saanthi is an evergreen popular song by TM Soundararajan from ‘Rail Payanangalil’. Its magnetic appeal caught on the drama buffs, who lost no time to give a slight tweak and render the title ‘Amaidhiku Peyardhan Sumathishri’. Such was the calm demeanor with which Sumathishri balanced her career in drama, movies, and the inevitable television serials. Hitting the recap mode, Sumathi says she is happy with the tag of a crisis artiste, who time and again had come to the rescue of fellow dramatists.

Thrust into drama at just 12 years old, Sumathishri got a name change under compelling circumstances — there being another Sumathi on stage who had seen stardom in movies. “Both my parents were stage artists, having had their magical moments in films too. They were regulars in the plays of Heron Ramasamy. As luck would have it, the girl who was supposed to do the character Chellama in 'Bharathiar' backed out at the last moment. My silence was taken as the nod but deep inside, there was the fire in me which must have surprised the whole unit. In no time, I was a regular, so much so in being entrusted to do double roles,” she says.

What pleased Sumathi was the range of characters that Heron was happy to give her. One of the biggest moments for her was playing the role of second wife in Thirumalainayagan where Sumathi unflinchingly questioned the might of the king. “An early lesson I learnt in Heron’s plays was to give pause in lengthy dialogues. Eye contact was imperative in historical plays where voluminous dialogues were lapped up by the audience,” she says.

Sumathi remarks that a dramatist had to be prepared for any eventuality and the tact to not let the audience know of the happenings. She adds, “In the same play, the king orders the Rambas and Oorvasis to dance, having taken his vantage position. He was not in the know of the artiste, still confined in the make-up room. I played the ‘Ilavarasi’ character and to buy time advised the king to have his sip of pazha rasam before feasting his eyes. These are the moments an artiste lives for. In my long career, I have not missed my lines, but the happy augury is in bailing out the others. Even the seasoned artistes could have an off-day, and it has to be kept in mind.”