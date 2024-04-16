Reuniting with Arivazhagan is like a homecoming: Aadhi Pinishetty

CHENNAI : Actor Aadhi, who worked with Arivazhagan for the 2009 film 'Eeram', reveals that reuniting with the director for 'Sabdham' felt like a homecoming.

“Each day on 'Sabdham' sets was like a reunion party for me. Since I was working again with Arivazhagan sir and co-director Kumar, who had been the first assistant director for 'Eeram', communication was very smooth due to our long association. We both understood each other perfectly, which made working together such a pleasure. The new friend to join our group was our cinematographer Arun Bathmanabhan. We all were working passionately for the project but it felt like fun because of the camaraderie on sets,” says Aadhi.

Thanks to Arun, Aadhi even felt like a part of the camera department, “One day, I was sitting inside a car for a shot. A lot of lights were placed near me. Since the camera was far away, Arun requested me to control the lights inside. Since I had to travel all through the film in that car, soon Arun got used to it and expected me to switch on and switch off the lights every time. Soon, I was even holding thermocoal sheets and bouncers in the cramped space for the camera crew. I just loved the whole experience. I even joked that my name should be included in the camera team in the credits,” laughs Aadhi.

But it wasn’t all fun and games for Aadhi. For one part of the shoot, the actor had to travel to Mumbai. “We needed to shoot at a particular location there but the shots demanded a winter look. So, in the sultry, humid Mumbai weather, I had to dress in three layers of woollens, with machines pumping smoke around me, to give the effect of foggy mist on screen. In reality, I was sweating profusely, but had to perform and emote, and act like I was feeling cold,” recalls Aadhi.