I believe in ghosts like how I believe in God: Arivazhagan

CHENNAI: It takes courage to make a horror film that does not rely on generic ghosts or jump scares. Director Arivazhagan did not believe in such genre conventions when he made his debut back in 2009, with the horror film 'Eeram'. And with his upcoming film 'Sabdham', it seems like his beliefs about the genre are intact.

“I believe that ghosts exist just like how God exists. And I am also a strong believer that ghosts don’t go about scaring people but rather have emotions and other human qualities,” says director Arivazhagan, as he elaborates on how the project started. “'Sabdham' is the result of me hearing about certain paranormal instances,” he reveals that this story prompted him to revisit the horror genre after a gap of 15 years.

On his writing process, Arivazhagan says, “I don’t consider working on a story if it doesn’t impact me. While reading a book or about an incident in a newspaper, the occurrence should keep nagging me to be made into a film. The constant clamour to recognise sportspersons of non-cricketing background was what led me to explore the world of basketball in 'Vallinam'.”

When we asked if Arivazhagan is planning to build a horror film franchise including all five natural elements, with 'Eeram' (water) and 'Sabdham' (wind) already done, he said that these films were not planned keeping that in mind. “Ghosts have always been identified as gory-looking creatures. To break away from that template, I thought it would be interesting to see a ghost that takes the shape of water or sound,” he quipped.

On being asked how he managed to stay true to the genre, in the era of horror-comedies, he says, “As a director I believe in telling stories I like, hoping it will also interest the audience rather than stacking up a film with unrelated elements just because it works at the box-office. With that being said, 'Sabdham' has Redin Kingsley in the cast to have the comedy base covered, which I did not do in 'Eeram'. But I see to it that the originality of my story is not being compromised in the process. Also, 'Sabdham' has a sentimental aspect which will resonate with the audience.”

Talking about sentiments and emotions, one wonders why the filmmaker would choose to make a horror film with a ghost that doesn’t scare. He responds, “The idea of having an emotional undercurrent in a horror film excited me after watching Manoj Night Shyamalan’s 'Sixth Sense'. I incorporated the emotional elements in 'Eeram', which gave a satisfying result. I hope this aspect works in favour of Sabdham too.”

In the upcoming project, the director will be reuniting with actor Aadhi, once again for a horror film. “I narrated a few stories to Aadhi after 'Eeram', but it didn’t materialise. But, Aadhi was quick to get on board for 'Sabdham'.” While the director-actor combination paid rich dividends in the past, we asked if he had made conscious efforts to differentiate Aadhi’s character from the one he played in 'Eeram'.