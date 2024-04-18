Vikram’s next titled 'Veera Dheera Sooran'

Vikram’s upcoming film with director SU Arun Kumar has been titled 'Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2'. The makers shared a title teaser for the same on Tuesday, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. It was also revealed that the film will be released in two parts. Interestingly, the second part of the film will be released before part one.

In the over three-minute title teaser, Vikram is seen as Kaali, an owner of a small departmental store. Disguising as customers, a few goons covertly try to attack but before he can execute his plans, Vikram picks up a gun, loads it, and fires at them. Towards the end of the video, he tells a customer that the cost of the items she bought is Rs 62, hinting that this is Vikram’s 62nd film.

Apart from Vikram, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles. It will have music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Theni Eswar, editing by Prasanna GK, and art direction by CS Balachander. The film is backed by Riya Shibu under the HR Pictures banner.