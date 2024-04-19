Dada-fame Kavin’s 'Star' to hit the screens on May 10

On Thursday, the makers of 'Dada' actor Kavin’s upcoming Tamil film 'Star' unveiled a new poster and announced that the film will release worldwide on May 10. The film is directed by Elan, who made his debut with 'Pyaar Prema Kaadhal' (2018).

In an earlier conversation with CE, he had disclosed that 'Star' would be a mix of college story, romance and family drama.

The film’s shoot was wrapped up in February. Elan and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja are reuniting for this project after 'Pyaar Prema Kaadhal'.

Three songs from the film, namely ‘College Superstars’, ‘Star In The Making’ and ‘Vintage Love’, were earlier released by the makers.

Apart from Kavin, the film also stars Lal, Preity Mukundhan and Geetha Kailasam. 'Star’s technical crew also comprises of cinematographer Ezhil Arasu, editor Pradeep E Ragav, costume designer Sujith Sudhakaran, art director Vinoth Raj Kumar, and stunt director Vicky.