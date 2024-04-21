If this is not coming full circle, I don't know what is: Trisha elated over 'Ghilli' re-release response

Delighted over the response she has been receiving for Ghilli's re-release, the 2004 film's female lead Trisha shared a thank you note to the fans.
Marking 20 years of the release of Ghilli, starring Vijay as the protagonist, was re-released across the world on Saturday. Fans have been sharing videos on their social media handle.
While some wrote that the re-release experience took them back to their childhood and others who missed watching the film in the theatres when it originally released, wrote they celebrated the film to the fullest like it newly released.
Trisha expressed gratitude to the fans for videos displaying love for the film and her character Dhanalakshmi.
She wrote, "If this is not coming full circle I don’t know what is! Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN... #ghilli #GhilliFDFS #GhilliReReleased."
The film follows Saravana Velu who shies away from studies to pursue Kabaddi. He is caught in the crosshair of a Madurai gangster Muthupandi (Prakash Raj), who courts Dhanalakshmi against her wishes, while he appears for a Kabaddi tournament.
Ghilli is a remake of Okkadu (2003) starring Mahesh Babu and Bhumika. Owing to the huge success of Ghilli, the action film was remade in Kannada as Ajay (2006), in Bengali as Jor (2008) and in Hindi as Tevar (2015).
In addition to Vijay, Trisha and Prakash Raj, the ensemble cast includes Ashish Vidyarthi, Janaki Sabesh, Dhamu and Tanikella Bharani. The technical crew comprises cinematographers S Gopinath and KV Anand, editors B Lenin and VT Vijayan, and music director Vidyasagar.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)