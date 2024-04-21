If this is not coming full circle, I don't know what is: Trisha elated over 'Ghilli' re-release response

Delighted over the response she has been receiving for Ghilli's re-release, the 2004 film's female lead Trisha shared a thank you note to the fans.

Marking 20 years of the release of Ghilli, starring Vijay as the protagonist, was re-released across the world on Saturday. Fans have been sharing videos on their social media handle.

While some wrote that the re-release experience took them back to their childhood and others who missed watching the film in the theatres when it originally released, wrote they celebrated the film to the fullest like it newly released.

Trisha expressed gratitude to the fans for videos displaying love for the film and her character Dhanalakshmi.

She wrote, "If this is not coming full circle I don’t know what is! Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN... #ghilli #GhilliFDFS #GhilliReReleased."