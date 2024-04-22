'Niram Marum Ulagil' is a story with many shades says Britto JB

Director Britto JB, who is best known for directing several advertisements, is now gearing up for the release of his debut feature film. Titled Niram Marum Ulagil, the emotional drama stars veteran actor Bharathiraja, along with Natty, Sandy, and Rio Raj.

Speaking to CE about the film, Britto says, “The story revolves around two people, a young woman and a wise old man. The latter narrates four tales to the woman so that her perspective on life changes for the better.”

While one story is set in Mumbai and has Natty headlining it, another would take place in Velankanni, Nagapattinam. “Rio Raj is at the centre of this segment, which navigates the lives of fisherfolk in the area. The third one happens in a housing board in Chennai with Sandy as lead and the fourth story has Bharathiraja living in a village near Thiruttani. All of these stories have a small connection with each other,” he adds and notes, “The film is inspired by some true events, incidents that I have heard and also some that I have experienced myself.”

Britto explains that through this film, he hopes to share a message about the various struggles that parents undergo. “Each chapter embodies a meaning within itself. It would be very relatable to the audience. After watching this film, I am sure that youngsters would think about their parents’ lives at least once.”