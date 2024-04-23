'Miss Maggie' is one big family: Madhampatty Rangaraj

CHENNAI : While shooting for his next film, 'Miss Maggie', which stars Yogi Babu in the lead, actor Madhampatty Rangaraj reveals that he had a fun time on sets. He largely credits the positive experience to the camaraderie amongst the large ensemble cast.

“We shot the entire film in Chennai, and most of the scenes were set inside a large house on the ECR. It was a huge eight-bedroom house, where the film 'Vikram' had also been shot. Being inside the house with so many co-stars like Lollu Sabha Maaran, 'Cooku With Comali'-fame Sunita, Yogi Babu sir, Pandian, Jayachandran, veteran actor Sharmila ma’am and many others, made us feel like we were part of one big family. We all bonded beautifully with each other. There was never a dull moment on sets,” says Rangaraj.

In fact, Rangaraj had a tough time keeping a straight face for his shots, “Watching Yogi Babu sir, Jayachandran, Sunita and Maaran perform, suddenly improvising and delivering spontaneous counters to each other during takes, I couldn’t help but break down with laughter. As a result, for those segments alone, we had to go for several retakes,” he laughs.

In 'Miss Maggie', Yogi Babu dons a female get-up, playing the role of a grandmother in the film, “He is such a busy artist but he would wait patiently for two hours for his prosthetic make-up to be put on. After shooting, it took another hour to take it all off. Throughout the day, he couldn’t eat anything and was only on liquid foods, due to the prosthetics. The costume and prosthetics caused a lot of sweating, but he endured it all with patience. It was truly inspiring to see his dedication.”