Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj film titled 'Coolie'

The title of the much-awaited Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj film has finally been revealed. Thalaivar 171 is now 'Coolie'. The makers of the film, Sun Pictures, revealed the teaser on Monday with a teaser video. The teaser video has references to Rajinikanth’s earlier films, like a dialogue from his 1982 film 'Ranga' and a remixed version of the song ‘Vaa vaa pakkam va’ from the 1983 film 'Thanga Magan'.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, stunts by Anbariv, and production design by Sathees Kumar. The dialogues for the film are written by Lokesh along with Chandhru Anbazhagan, who has also written the additional screenplay for the film.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, 'Coolie' is scheduled to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. While the rest of the cast and a release date are yet to be announced, the makers confirmed that they are all set to start filming soon.

According to reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj will next be working on 'Kaithi 2'. On the other hand, Rajinikanth will next be seen in 'Vettaiyan', directed by 'Jai Bhim'-fame TJ Gnanavel.